Lambanis urge Goa CM to drop Tourism Minister

Goa Tourism Minister Manohar Azgaonkar’s reported statement about evicting Lambanis from Goa has stirred up a controversy with All India Banjara Seva Sangha (AIBSS) taking serious exception to it and demanding his ouster.

Mr. Azgaonkar reportedly said Lambanis, a majority of them from Karnataka, should be banned from Goa because they damage the reputation of the State and do not fit into the Goan culture. Taking exception to this, the All-India Banjaara Seva Sangh (AIBSS) urged Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar to drop him from his Cabinet. In a release issued here, State president of AIBSS, Pandurang Pammar, strongly condemned Mr. Azgaonkar’s statement and said the Lambani community is deeply hurt by his remarks. He said if Mr. Azgaonkar is not removed from the Cabinet by April 14, the Lambani community would be forced to stage a protest before the residence of Goa Chief Minister on April 15.

Mr. Pammar said that national president of AIBSS Raju Naik, national working president Amarsingh Tilawat, and other office-bearers would participate in the agitation.

To mount pressure on the Chief Minister to act, there will be a protest at the district and taluk-levels in Karnataka and in Goa, he said.

Mr. Pammar said that it was unbecoming of a Minister to hurt the Lambanis, who had contributed a great deal to the development of Goa.