Many lakes that are being treated as garbage dump yards have turned into breeding grounds for pigs. Residents living around Hosakerehalli and Halagevaderahalli lakes are among those who have complained of pigs apart from people in Peenya and Koodlu Gate. Banaswadi lake also faces this problem, residents complain.

The stray pig menace has led to serious health concerns. Dr. Mohan, Head of Department, Medicine, K C General Hospital, told The Hindu that pigs are the carriers for infections like Japanese Encephalitis (Brain Fever) and various worm infestations. “Stray pigs increase the chances of contact of diseases for which they are the vectors. In most slum pockets, the poor rear pigs for their meat. During the day, the pigs wander around the area. They are attracted to garbage. Hence, it is important to keep the locality clean,” he said.

Sarfaraz Khan, Joint Commissioner, Health and Solid Waste Management, BBMP, said that haphazard garbage disposal aggravates the pig menace, but cannot be the reason for the pig menace. “Either there will be a Handijogi nomad tribe settlement breeding pigs or meat dealers would have accumulated the animals for culling. We will address the root cause of the problem and catch the pigs,” he said. Two tenders to catch pigs had failed to attract bidders but the civic body will soon reissue the tenders.