The monthly Karnataka Development Programme meeting convened at the Zilla Panchayat meeting hall here today turned out to be a mere formality with the members discussing a few issues for an hour and winding up even before the lunch-break.

Since it was the monthly KDP meeting, the Small Scale Industries and District in-charge Minister Ramesh L. Jarkiholi, besides legislators and MPs representing the district, need not attend the meeting, ZP President Asha Prashant Aihole later told The Hindu.

Ms. Aihole said the monthly KDP meeting is presided over by the ZP president in the presence of panchayat members. The general KDP meetings were normally conducted by the district in-charge Minister.

Water situation

During a brief discussion on the drinking water problems in villages, Ms.Aihole asked the officials concerned to expeditiously complete all the ongoing schemes, particularly the Multi-Village Drinking Water Supply Schemes before the onset of summer so that the villagers did not suffer.

Officials said that four of the 14 MVSs would completed by the end of the March next, which would ensure regular drinking water to 240 villages. A total of 590 of the targetted 596 pure drinking water supply units had been already installed in villages in the first phase. But, not many villagers were coming forward to take advantage of these units yet.

ZP Chief Executive Officer Bagadi Gautam and Vice-President Arun Annu Katambale were present.