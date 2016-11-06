The Food Craft Institute in Hassan, the only such institute in the State, has been running without students.

Lack of awareness about the scope and opportunities for expertise in food production or in the hospitality industry is said to be the major reason for the poor response to the institute, a joint venture of State and Union governments. The governing council of the institute is headed by Secretary to the State Government (Tourism).

The institute was set up in 2011 in Belur, one of the major tourist attractions of Hassan district.

Bad response

As it did not receive a good response there, it was shifted to Hassan district recently. At present, only six students have joined the one-and-half-a-year diploma course in food production, the only course being offered now. The institute has been affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology and follows the syllabus prescribed by the council.

Short-term courses

P. Sridhar, Principal, Food Craft Institute, told The Hindu, “Many people are not aware of the job opportunities the courses in the institute offer. All these years, we conducted short-time courses, such as six-week or four-week courses in Belur. Those who had joined these courses got jobs and are doing well now. We are doing all we can to get more students to take up these courses,” he said.

Free courses

The institute is planning to start short-term free courses in food production, bakery, food and beverages services, housekeeping and front office management.

M.N. Krishnan, a faculty member, who has conducted cookery shows for various TV channels, said, “Whenever I interact with people about the courses offered in the institute, they ask me about the necessity for a course in cooking. I understand why they would think in this manner. Nevertheless, I’m sure people’s attitudes will change with time and many of them will develop the drive to be knowledgeable in this field.”

New campus

The diploma course offered at present is a paid course. The institute has sought the government’s sponsorship for the courses.

“It is a Rs. 5 crore-project. At present, we are running the courses in a rented building. The government has earmarked 10 acres of land near Shantigrama in Hassan taluk. The campus will come up on the land,” said Mr. Sridhar.