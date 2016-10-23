The Kuvempu University has announced the rescheduling of its examinations for distance undergraduate(UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses owing to the clash in dates with the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) and the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KAR TET).

According to the timetable announced by Directorate of Distance Education (DDE) of Kuvempu University, IInd year PG exams in Science and Humanities are scheduled for December 11 and the exams for UG courses are scheduled for December 18.

The KSET exam conducted by Mysore University will also be held on December 11 and the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test is scheduled for December 18.

In wake of clash in the dates, there was request from the students to the university authorities to re-schedule the examinations.

B. Krishnappa, Director of DDE, told The Hindu that considering the request from the students, the university will postpone the exams scheduled for December 11 and 18.

The new dates will be announced soon, he added.