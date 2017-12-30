Kumaraswamy’s stance on Yettinahole ‘anti-people’, says CM

more-in

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday took exception to the statement of Janata Dal (Secular) State unit president H.D. Kumaraswamy about the Yettinahole irrigation project.

Addressing a huge gathering at Srinivasapur to mark the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony for works worth ₹ 804 crore, the Chief Minister questioned the reason behind Mr. Kumaraswamy’s statement that he will cancel the project if he (Mr. Kumaraswamy) comes to power in the next Assembly elections.

Mr. Siddaramaiah termed the stand as ‘anti-people’ and asked the gathering not to vote to the party led by Mr. Kumaraswamy. “Political leaders should behave with responsibility. They should not misguide the people by issuing irresponsible statements. Spending more than ₹ 1,000 crore for the Yettinahole is no child’s play.”

“BJP leader B.S. Yeddyurappa and Mr. Kumaraswamy are shedding crocodile tears in the name of farmers”, Mr. Siddaramaiah quipped.

The Yettinahole project entails supplying 24 tmc ft. of water to districts of central Karnataka region including Kolar and Chickballapur.

Power Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Health and Family Welfare Minister K.R. Rameshkumar and MP K.H. Muniyappa spoke.

Mr. Siddaramaiah also launched several projects and inaugurated projects at Mulbagal and Bangarpet during his whirlwind visit to the district.