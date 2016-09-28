Karnataka HC order quashing criminal proceeding against former chief minister set aside

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a Karnataka High Court order quashing criminal proceedings against former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and his wife in a bulk land allotment case and asked them to face trial.

A Bench of Justices Ranjan Gogoi and P.C. Pant refused to entertain Mr. Kumaraswamy's argument that the case was politically motivated, observing that he could not consider himself above the law “merely because he was Chief Minister at one time”.

The Bench quashed the High Court order of October 2011 which set aside a Special Lokayukta Court decision to initiate action against the couple.

At one point, as Mr. Kumaraswamy's lawyer continued to deny any wrong-doing, Justice Gogoi asked whether they wanted the court to record in its order details about certain “threatening” calls which were made to a government officer involved in the case.

The final order, however, refrained from adding any of these allegations, and only asked the trial court to proceed in the matter without prejudice.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Vinod Kumar, who alleged that the bulk allotment of land was made by Mr. Kumarswamy and his wife to a cooperative housing society during his tenure as the State Chief Minister. Mr. Kumaraswamy's wife, Anita was also one of the beneficiaries in the case.

There is also another case against them which pertains to the grant of permission for a mining company to lift one lakh tonne of iron ore in alleged violation of norms.