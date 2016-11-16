New base for building JD(S) in northern Karnataka; vastu hurdles crossed; elaborate pooja planned on November 18

: Nearly two years after the idea was first mooted, State president of Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) and former chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has zeroed in on a house at Bhairidevarakoppa in Hubballi, located off the old Hubballi-Dharwad NH4 highway, to have as his ‘second home’. It has, crucially, passed the ‘vaastu test’!

This ‘second home’ of the JD(S) State president will be the venue for all discussions and action plans pertaining to building the party in the north Karnataka region, keeping the next Assembly elections in mind. Mr. Kumaraswamy will spend at least ten days in a month at his ‘second home’ and tour the northern parts of the State, where the his party’s roots were strong until few years ago, before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) played the ‘betrayal card’ during the JD(S)-BJP ‘20:20’ government.

Although JD(S) leaders began the hunt for a house and Mr. Kumaraswamy shortlisted two houses for renting in September this year, they failed to pass the ‘vastu test’ and the hunt resumed again.

Now, a bungalow belonging to Mr. Suresh Rayaraddi, reportedly a relative of the Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi, who is the sole JD(S) MLA in the Dharwad district, has been finalised as Mr. Kumaraswamy’s dwelling. The bungalow, with five bedrooms, a spacious hall, a mini theatre, office premises, and gym and staff quarters, is located at the Mayakar Colony of Ishwar Nagar at Bhairidevarakoppa. The Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) councillor Rajanna Koravi said, “The house is as per vastu. The rituals, including the homa, will begin at 5 a.m. on November 18.”