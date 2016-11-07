Pramod B. Gai, Vice-Chancellor, Karnatak University, Dharwad, has said that a proposal will be sent to the State government soon to set up a Valmiki study chair. He made this announcement at the Valmiki Jayanti programme held here recently, according to a release.

Mr. Gai said that the university had study chairs dedicated to Basaveshwara, Kanakadasa, Babu Jagjivan Ram, and B.R. Ambedkar. The university would complete the formalities to set up the chair and submit a proposal to the government, he added.

Jayathirthacharya Malagi, a former professor of Sanskrit, said Valmiki was the first poet of the world. His immortal literary work Ramayana conveyed many ideals to all sections of society. It was the reason why Ramayana is popular even now. The ideals as recounted in the Ramayana should be taught to the young people and the students, he added.