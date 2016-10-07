The impact of the Cauvery agitation on the tourism industry has extended to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation’s revenue in Mysuru urban division, which is reportedly losing about Rs. 5 lakh in revenue every day.

The visitors and tourists to Mysuru city from neighbouring taluks and districts constitute a considerable chunk of the passengers who use KSRTC’s city bus service in Mysuru. “Ever since the agitation began in the first week of September, the number of tourists and visitors to Mysuru from neighbouring areas has dropped substantially,” K. Ramamurthy, Divisional Controller, KSRTC (Urban), Mysuru, told The Hindu. The daily revenue of KSRTC, which operates more than 400 buses, transporting more than three lakh people each day, is Rs. 28 lakh to Rs. 30 lakh a day. “But, since the first week of September, we have been making only Rs. 24 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh,” an official said.

The daily revenue by KSRTC’s urban division in Mysuru should have been around Rs. 32 lakh to Rs. 33 lakh per day during Dasara. But, during the first few days of the festival so far, the revenue has barely crossed Rs. 26 lakh to Rs. 27 lakh per day, a KSRTC official said.

KSRTC officials said the number of passengers commuting by buses from and towards Mysuru normally increases during Dasara. “But this year, we are yet to see the number of passengers increase,” said an official from the KSRTC’s rural division.

“For instance, a Volvo bus to Bengaluru used to fill up to 30 to 35 passengers in half-an-hour. Nowadays, it is taking 45 minutes for the same number,” said the official. KSRTC’s rural division, which introduces additional buses to ferry passengers from different districts of the State during Dasara each year, has been making do with the regular buses.

However, KSRTC is planning to introduce about 350 buses from Mysuru and Bengaluru division for Dasara from October 7.

