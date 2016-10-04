Dasara is not just the time to visit the tourist destinations in Mysuru, but also an opportunity to experience tourist spots around the city which find a prominent place in the State’s tourist map.

In its bid to provide convenient travel options to visitors, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has introduced three package tours that fit the budget of every tourist. The package tours — Giridarshini, Devadarshini and Jaladarshini — start from October 7 and conclude on October 17. Tickets for the tours can be booked in advance and more details on the tours can be availed by calling 7760990822, 7760990820, 0821-2424995. Interested can book their tickets in advance at KSRTC booking counters at the sub-urban bus-stand here. All three package tours start at 6.30 a.m. from the Mysuru sub-urban bus-stand. KSRTC authorities are hoping for a surge in tourist footfalls to the city in the coming days and get a good response to its initiative this year as the Darshini tours had received good response from tourists in the past. The tours, spanning across 10 days, have been customised keeping in view tourists’ ease and interests.

Giridarshini, the tour of hills and temple sites, takes tourists to major sites —Bandipur, Gopalaswamy Hills, Biligiri Ranganathaswamy (BR) Hills, Nanjangud and Chamundi Hills— covering a distance of 325 km. The fare adults is Rs. 350 and Rs.175 for children.

Jaladarshini, a package of waterfalls and nature tourism, has been packaged in such a way that tourists can visit the major waterfalls and wildlife camps in Mysuru and Kodagu district. The places covered under this package include the Golden Temple at Bylakuppe, Dubare Elephant Camp, Cauvery Nisargadhama, Abbi waterfalls, Raja Seat, Harangi dam and KRS. This package (covering a distance of 350 km) costs Rs. 375 for adults and Rs. 190 for children.

Tourists will be taking to Talkad, Shivanasamudra, Mudukutore, Somanathapura and Srirangapatna in Devadarshan package which covers a distance of 250 km and costs Rs. 275 for adults and Rs. 140 for children.