Corporation has alleged that 10 people employed with private firms have got student bus passes

Following the busting of the racket involving securing student bus passes through fake documents in Shivamogga city, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to conduct a detailed probe into the issue.

It may be mentioned here that, Chandrashekhar, serving as an office superintendent at a private Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in the city, was arrested recently for his alleged involvement in the racket.

The prescribed form for students to apply for bus passes issued by the KSRTC at subsidised rates should be attested by the principal of their respective educational institutions.

In addition to this, a photo copy of the receipt of the admission fee and the student identity card issued by the school or college should be furnished with the application.

False documents

In the complaint lodged with Kote police station here, the KSRTC officials alleged that, on the basis of false documents furnished by the arrested, ten people employed with various private firms had got student bus passes. It is said that, by misusing the seal of the college and forging the signature of the principal of ITI where the arrested was working, fake receipts of payment of admission fee and identity cards were created and furnished to KSRTC to secure the passes.

Routine check

The incident came to light during a routine check conducted by the vigilance squad of KSRTC in a bus that was plying from Shivamogga to Honnali.

A woman passenger, working in a mobile showroom, who was caught travelling on a student pass told the vigilance officials that she had secured the pass by furnishing fake documents that proved she was a student of ITI. The woman had said that she had given Chandrashekhar Rs. 3,000 to create the fake documents.

During the verification process carried out by KSRTC officials at ITI, including checking the admission and attendance registers, it was found that, nine others had secured bus passes in a similar manner. All these passes were immediately withdrawn.

Security measures

Siddesh, traffic inspector, KSRTC Shivamogga depot, told The Hindu that there were possibilities of misuse of the student bus pass facility by furnishing false documents from other educational institutions too.

The KSRTC has decided to conduct a thorough probe in this regard.

As part of the probe, the KSRTC vigilance squad personnel will visit institutions and verify the authenticity of the photocopies of identity cards and fee receipts and the signature of the heads of institutions on the application forms.

In addition to this, the on-board checking of the bus pass will also be tightened, he said.