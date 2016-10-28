More than eight bus passengers, who were injured in the head-on collision between a KSRTC bus and truck at Madhugirikoppal village on Mysuru-Hunsur Road in Hunsur taluk on Wednesday, are in need of proper medical attention and surgeries.

The injured have been admitted to private hospitals here for treatment and some of them have been advised surgeries for fractures and other injuries. A sum of Rs. 15 lakh had been estimated by these hospitals for the treatment of eight injured persons.

KSRTC Divisional Controller (Mysuru rural) Mahesh told The Hindu estimates of medical expenditure had been sent to the KSRTC head office and treatment was under progress. “We will bear the hospitalisation cost,” he said, adding that a compensation of Rs. 3 lakh is given to the kin of those who die in mishaps while travelling in KSRTC buses.

Mr. Mahesh said a few other injured had returned to their destinations after availing themselves of first aid and minor treatment. “We need to ascertain the role of the bus driver in the mishap. Drivers must give top priority to passengers safety,” he said.

The ill-fated bus had halted at Virajpet in Kodagu district on Tuesday night and left for Bengaluru via Mysuru around 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday. The accident occurred between 6.15 a.m. and 6.45 a.m.