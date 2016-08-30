Officials hope services could resume late in the evening.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has stopped its services to Tamil Nadu, which is observing a bandh over the Cauvery dispute, on Tuesday.

Over 120 schedules of the KSRTC were cancelled in the morning after their counterparts in Tamil Nadu advised them on the fears of these buses being targeted.

In all, KSRTC operates 410 schedules to Tamil Nadu daily, while its Tamil Nadu counterpart operates 596 schedules. All these services came to a halt on Tuesday morning.

KSRTC officials hoped the services could resume late in the evening. So far, the Corporation has not reported any damage to its buses – some of which are parked in bus stations in Tamil Nadu.

Our Kolar correspondent reports:

Services cancelled

Services of both private and KSRTC buses to Tamil Nadu from Kolar district were affected on Tuesday in view of the bandh. Buses from Tamil Nadu did not enter Kolar either.

"On an average, 32 buses operate from different depots, including Kolar, Malur, Mulbagal and Kolar Gold Fields [KGF]KGF in the district. However, trips of all the buses were cancelled as a precautionary measure,” Yashwanth Kumar, KSRTC's Divisional Controller, told The Hindu.

Newspaper supply hit

Supply of several Tamil newspapers from Tamil Nadu was affected due to the bandh, KGF, with a sizeable Tamil speaking population, used to get a large number of dailies from the neighbouring State. But on Tuesday, readers had to go without their newspaper as no buses, which used to transport the paper bundles from Tamil Nadu, entered the area.