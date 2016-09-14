A woman and child waiting for the bus at the KSRTCbus-stand in Mysuru on Tuesday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

However, passenger traffic was very thin

Bus services between Mysuru and Bengaluru, which remained paralysed on Monday, resumed on Tuesday evening. The situation remained peaceful and a large number of policemen were deployed along the corridor as a precautionary measure.

KSRTC had been operating only ‘Sarige’ buses to Bengaluru from Mysuru and all luxury services, including Airavat and Rajahamsa, were kept off the road.

“The first service to Bengaluru via Mandya started around 4 p.m. As the situation appeared to be calm in Mandya and Maddur, more buses are being operated on the route to Bengaluru. We are awaiting instructions from our officers for running Volvo services later on,” a traffic inspector at the mofussil bus-stand here told The Hindu .

The KSRTC had withdrawn its operations between Bengaluru and Mysuru via Mandya following Monday’s violence.

Bus services to other places in Mandya district, which remained volatile since many days following protests over the release of Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu, continue to be suspended. However, normal operation of buses to all taluks of Mysuru district, Hassan, Madikeri, Chamarajanagar, Gundlupet, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, and places in North and Hyderabad Karnataka, resumed on Tuesday morning.

While there was no disruption in services to Kerala, services to Tamil Nadu continued to remain affected for the second day.

The mofussil bus-stand in Mysuru had only a few passengers and buses were running with only a handful commuters. By evening, more passengers were seen at the bus-stand.

High-end buses (belonging to other depots) that arrived in the city on Monday and Tuesday morning from various places had been safely parked in the depots here, suspending their operations even to places where the situation was normal. The authorities said they did not want to take chances as damages to high-end buses would cost more.

Shops and business establishments, which had been closed as a precautionary measure on Monday, opened their premises too.

Business was as usual on D. Devaraj Urs Road, the commercial hub of Mysuru, but there were not many shoppers though Tuesday being a holiday. Bandipalya area on Mysuru-Nanjangud Road, which saw disturbances following torching of a T.N.-registered truck on Monday, remained normal.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the area and police personnel were keeping a tight vigil.