Kannada Sahitya Parishat members have sought a five year term for office of state and district level office bearers. At the 100th general body meeting in the Rang Mandir on Monday, members said extending the term from three to five years would save a lot of energy and money, ensure stability and help committees plan long term projects for the development of Kannada.

Manu Baligar, KSP central committee chairman, said he would forward the proposal to the KSP Executive committee for ratification. Vijay Kumar Sonare, Dalit leader, sought representation to members from deprived classes in the executive committee and list of office bearers. Quadri Inamdar, KSP Vijayapura secretary, sought representation for minorities.

S. M Janawadkar, Pali writer, urged the KSP to include justice for Godavari basin farmers in the list of demands to be presented before the government and initiate a State level agitation for the cause. We should urge the State government to institute a Godavari irrigation development authority on the lines of Cauvery irrigation development authority, he said.

Numan Khan, said the KSP should ensure that all government department use Kannada, increase computerisation and use a uniform coding system and fonts for easy transfer of files between departments. Virupaksh Gadagi, urged the KSP to remain active on social media such as Facebook and Twitter. Several members asked the KSP to adopt a resolution to support Cauvery basin farmers.

KSP central unit secretary Rajshekar Hatagundi, district unit president Suresh Channashetty, secretary Basavaraj Ballur and others were present.