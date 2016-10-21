The Vice-Chancellor of Vijayanagar Sri Krishnadevaraya University, M.S. Subhash, has replaced University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa, in the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Board of Management

Prof. Rangappa, who is also a former Vice-Chancellor of KSOU, had been nominated to the board by the Minister for Higher Education.

In a letter to the KSOU Vice-Chancellor, dated October 18, the Under-Secretary to the Department of Higher Education (Universities), N. Veerabrahmachari, said Prof. Rangappa’s appointment to the Board of Management had been withdrawn with immediate effect.