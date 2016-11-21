The Hyderabad Karnataka Yuva Horata Samiti will offer ‘ksheera abhisheka’ to a 100-feet cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday to express gratitude for demonetising Rs. 1,000 and Rs. 500 notes.

RTI activist and samiti president Rajashekar Kulageri recently lauded Mr. Modi and termed the move as a ‘bold and revolutionary’ decision. Dr. Kulageri said that the members of samiti will write a letter in blood to Mr. Modi for extending their support in his drive against corruption.

On the other hand, the Besilu Nadina Hasiru Sene, a Kannada organisation, slammed Mr. Modi for the move. Sene president Veeranna Koralli alleged that bank officials were misusing their powers to convert black money to white.