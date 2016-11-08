Around 75 workers of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike of the faction headed by Praveen Shetty, and Mr. Shetty himself, were taken into custody here on Tuesday, preventing them from picketing the Belagavi City Corporation premises in support for their demand for disqualification of Mayor Sarita Viraj Patil, Deputy Mayor Sanjay M. Shinde and Sambhaji L. Patil, MLA.

The police took them into custody at the gate of the Kannada Sahitya Bhavan premises when they were set to march towards the BCC office.

Before being picked up by the police, Mr. Shetty said the government should take action against the three leaders of Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi for participating in the ‘anti-Karnataka’ rally during Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations in the city on November 1.