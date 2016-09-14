The members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike staged a protest in Kalaburagi on Tuesday demanding that the Union government intervene in the Cauvery issue and attempt an out of court settlement.

In a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the protesters pushed for the intervention and the finding of a quick solution to the matter to protect the interests of the people both in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. The vedike’s district president Gopal Natikar expressed displeasure over the order made by the apex court to release Cauvery waters to Tamil Nadu. Mr. Natikar demanded that Union government intervene and request the apex court to suspend its order.