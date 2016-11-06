The Karnataka Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Department’s multi-villagedrinking water scheme to provide drinking water to areas attached to KRS, is being implemented at a slow pace.

Their ancestors had braved many difficulties and sacrificed their homes and farmlands for the construction of Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) across the Cauvery, which has been quenching the thirst of the people of Bengaluru and other major towns. Decades later, however, residents of these areas are still facing the problems of living in water-starved regions.

Residents of several areas attached to the reservoir have been reeling under acute drinking water scarcity ever since the construction of the reservoir, owing to the failure of the authorities concerned in laying a pipeline for providing drinking water.

While the population of KRS and Kannambadi is around 12,000, at least 50,000 people are staying in other villages nearby.

Water is being supplied to KRS only thrice a week. The residents are therefore forced to either cancel or modify their routine to fetch water, as taps dry within a hour.

Perennial problem

People were seen waiting near dried taps anticipating filling water when at some wards of the KRS Gram Panchayat on Saturday.

The residents said that the problem was a perennial one and the situation was grim not only in summer, but throughout the year.

The KRS provides drinking water to far away places such as Bengaluru, Chennai and Pondicherry. But, the people residing a stone’s throw away from the reservoir are struggling to get water for their daily needs, says Bharathi, president, gram panchayat (GP), KRS.

No response

Speaking to The Hindu, she said that the GP has been urging the authorities concerned to solve the drinking water problem for the last several years. However, nothing has been done so far. “We had also effectively presented an explanation of the grim situation before the high-level technical team constituted by the Supreme Court [led by Central Water Commission (CWC) chairperson G.S. Jha] during its recent visit to KRS,” Ms. Bharathi said.

When The Hindu contacted a senior officer at the Mandya Zilla Panchayat, the officer admitted that areas around the KRS were facing acute shortage of drinking water.

The Karnataka Rural Drinking Water Supply and Sanitation Department has taken up a multi-village drinking water scheme on the outskirts of the reservoir, he said.

Slow pace

Nevertheless, the poor progress of the project has left the residents severely disappointed. The work for the Rs. 3.85-crore project had been initiated in 2009 and are moving at snail’s pace.

The project envisages supplying KRS water to Old Kannambadi (KRS), Hongalli, Majjigepura, Bastipura, Hulikere, Hosa Undavadi and other areas adjoining to the reservoir.