Traffic movement on the inter-State highway that connects Belagavi, Bagalkot and Raichur districts with Hyderabad was disrupted for hours on Monday as activists of the Karnataka Raitha Sangha (KRS) blocked it at Basava Circle in Sirwar demanding better infrastructure for the town.

The protesters alleged that citizens were forced to live with pothole-ridden roads, dirty public spaces, blocked drains and improper water supply, thanks to the negligence of the district and taluk administration.

“There is no dearth of funds for development. Over Rs. 2 crore was been released to the town for various development works this year. Owing to rampant corruption and widespread irregularities, it was misused,” K. Nagalingaswamy, district president of the organisation, said.

Pointing at the large number of houseless people who were unable to afford shelters of their own, he demanded that the district administration come up with a housing project for the economically poorer sections of society. “Valuable land across the town, particularly around the bus stand, have been encroached upon by powerful politicians and businessmen. The civic body should take up a special drive for clearing the encroachments so that the land could be used for public use,” he said. A memorandum with a list of demands was submitted to Manvi tahasildar, who came to the agitation site. Their demands included development of civic infrastructure; upgrading the primary health centre and appointment of specialist doctors; appointment of adequate teaching and non-teaching staff at the PU college and high school; and addressing the issues of hostel students.