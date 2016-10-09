The Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) has planned to mobilise farmers from tail-end parts of the Tungabhadra Left Bank Canal (TLBC) to block State Highway 23 at Manvi on Monday demanding sufficient water for irrigation at the lower reaches of the canal.

Addressing a press conference here, Chamarasa Malipatil, honorary president of the organisation, said that standing crops at the lower reaches of the canal were withering owing to shortage of canal water.

“Officials claimed in July that they had released sufficient water to TLBC. But, water never reached lower reaches as it might have been completely used by the farmers in the upper reaches. As a result, farmers had to destroy their standing crops which were withering owing to heat stress. To prevent such moves from farmers at the lower reaches, water should be immediately released,” he said.