Darur Purushotam Goud, president of the district unit of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) and Hasiru Sene, has demanded a fresh survey to assess the crop loss in the kharif and rabi seasons.

Addressing presspersons here on Sunday, he said that almost all crops on dry land were affected owing to the failure of follow-up rains and farmers had incurred losses.

Scarcity of water

Crops in the Tungabhadra command area, particularly cotton and chilli, with irrigation cover provided by the high-level canal on the right bank of the Tungabhadra dam, were also getting affected owing to the non-availability of water in the dam.

Apprehension

“A survey to assess crop loss was conducted earlier covering the rain-fed areas. Now, the farmers in command areas too have been apprehending loss of cotton and chilli crops. This loss had not been covered in the earlier survey,” he said. According to him, the dam did not get adequate water owing to failure of the m onsoon. Though the available water was being released up to November 20, it might help paddy to scrape through but would not be able to meet the requirement of chili and cotton crops cultivated on around 80,000 hectares in the district. As a result, the cotton and chili growers were likely to incur huge losses.

Decision

He alleged that the authorities were not implementing the decision of the Irrigation Consultative Committee on maintaining the discharge in the canals.

Release of water

“As against releasing water at the rate of 2,900 cusecs to the left bank main canal, the discharge was around at the rate of 4,000 cusecs which affected the discharge for high-level canal on the right bank. We have already drawn the attention of the Deputy Commissioner and other officials about the issue and urged him to ensure justice to the farmers in the right bank,” he said.

Earlier survey had not covered crops

under the Tungabhadra command area