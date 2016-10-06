Members of the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) took out a padayatra from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir to Srirangapatna on Wednesday against the discharge of Cauvery waters from the dam.

However, they withdrew the ‘continuous protest’ they had launched near the entrance to the reservoir on Monday night.

The members walked on the KRS-Srirangapatna highway and convened a meeting near the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus stand on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway, where they demanded crop loss compensation from the State government.

The water level in KRS is plummeting dangerously. Therefore, the State should stop releasing water to Tamil Nadu, KRRS leader K.S. Nanjundegowda said.