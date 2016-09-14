Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) held Union Government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for large scale violence and arson that gripped Bengaluru and parts of southern Karnataka for two days after the Supreme Court order. Referring to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's repeated letters to Prime Minister and latter's silence, Chamarasa Malipatil, State honorary president of the organisation, called Mr. Modi irresponsible prime minister. He was addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

"It is irresponsibility on the part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who did not respond to any of the eight letters that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote to him over deepening Cauvery water crisis. Mr. Modi opted to be remain silent till widespread riots in Bengaluru and Mandya claimed two lives, urban infrastructure was damaged and private property worth over Rs. 25,000 crore was lost," he said.

Suggesting an out-of-court-settlement in Cauvery water sharing dispute, Mr. Malipatil demanded that the Prime Minister should immediately intervene in the issue. "There is still time for damage control and solving the issue out of court. Prime Minister should immediately form an expert committee consisting representatives of both the States to look into the issue. It is with his mediation only that the issue could cordially be resolved out of the court," he said.

Release protestors

Mr. Malipatil demanded State government to release all the protestors who were arrested and to unconditionally withdraw cases against them. "It is natural that people protested against Supreme Court verdict, as they felt it was an injustice to farmers of the State. They should be released and the cases against them should be unconditionally withdrawn," he said.

New committees

Mr. Malipatil said that various bodies of his organisation were reorganised at a meeting recently held Bengaluru. As per the information, seniors body consists of K.S. Puttannaiah, Chamarasa Malipatil, Sureshbabu Gajapati Patil, Prof. K.C. Basavaraju, Kalyanarao Muchalambi, sitting State President and sitting State General Secretary. The Guiding Body will have Rudrappa Mokashi, Manjunath Datta, R.P. Venkatesh Murthy, Arehalli Rajegowda, K.R. Jayaram, D. Pampanna Neravi.

Chamarasa Malipatil, K.T. Gangadhar and Badagalpur Nagendra will serve as State honorary president, president and general secretary. Chukki Najundaswamy, J.M. Veerasangaiah and K.G. Shantaswamy Mutt will be working presidents.