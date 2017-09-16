Karnataka

Krishna’s portrait goes down and up again

There was a bit of a drama during the KPCC office-bearers meeting on Saturday, when two vice-chairmen of the KPCC Minority cell — Suhail and Sardar Sharief — tried to remove former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna’s portriat from the wall of the KPCC ofice, where it hangs alongside other former presidents.

Taking this seriously and terming it a “misconduct”, KPCC president G. Parameshwara expelled both from the party. Issuing a notice to the Minority cell chairman Sayeed Ahmed, Dr. Parameshwara also saw to it that the portrait was back on the wall.

