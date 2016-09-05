Two-time MLA M. Krishnappa was sworn in as a Cabinet Minister in the Siddaramaiah government during a simple ceremony at Raj Bhavan on Monday.

Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Krishnappa.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Cabinet Ministers, family members and a large number of supporters of Mr. Krishnappa attended the ceremony.

Mr. Siddaramaiah has promoted Vinay R. Kulkarni and A. Manju, who were in the rank of Minister of State, as the Cabinet Ministers.

Mr. Krishnappa, a science graduate (B.Sc) from Bangalore University, failed to make it to the Ministry at the last minute during the last Cabinet reshuffle which occurred on June 19, 2016, where in 13 Ministers were inducted in the three-year-old Siddaramaiah government.

For denying a ministerial berth, supporters of the MLA stormed into Vijayanagar metro station and created a ruckus. Ruling party councillors of Vijayanagar and Govindrajnagar wards threatened to resign if the Chief Minister did not give ministerial berth to Mr. Krishnappa.

Mr. Krishanppa, who also served as the MLC during 2000-06, belongs to the Vokkaliga community.

Mr Krishnappa’s son Priyakrishna is also MLA and represents Govindarajanagar constituency in Bengaluru City.

Now, there is only one vacancy in the 34-member Council of Ministry. The vacancy occurred after K.J. George resigned after a court in Madikeri ordered Police to file an FIR against him in connection with the alleged suicide of Deputy superintendent of police MK Ganapathy.