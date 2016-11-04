The former External Affairs Minister, S.M. Krishna, has urged the Union government to release more funds to the State to manage the drought relief measures effectively.

Majority of the taluks in the State have been declared drought-effected and some more will be declared as drought-hit. Therefore, the Centre should release sufficient funds to ensure the implementation of drought relief works, he said. Mr. Krishna, also a former Chief Minister, visited the town to participate in a private programme on Thursday.

Addressing presspersons, he stressed the need to change the parameters for the drought crisis management plan to help the farming community during the distress years.

He said that the State had reeled under severe drought when he was the Chief Minister. The water level in the Krishnaraja Sagar and other reservoirs had depleted then, he said.

He praised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for deferring the recovery of loans of farmers. He also urged the Union and State governments to rejuvenate lakes and waterbodies to improve the groundwater table. “We cannot create new lakes. But, we should preserve and develop the existing ones,” he said. The State government has already withdrawn cases filed against the Cauvery agitators and would do the same about the cases filed against farmers and activists in other issues, he said. He refused to comment over the celebration of Tipu Jayanti.