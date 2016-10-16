In the wake of the drought prevailing in the region for the second consecutive year, the University of Agricultural and Horticulture Sciences (UAHS), Shivamogga, has planned to spread awareness among farmers about the cultivation of less water-intensive crops during the annual Krishi Mela. The mela will be held on campus from October 21 to 24, said Vice-Chancellor C. Vasudevappa. He was speaking at a press conference recently.

Pulses such as green gram, black gram, pigeonpea, cowpea and chickpea, that can be grown in arid and semi-arid conditions, are cultivated on the university campus. Paddy is cultivated under the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) method that requires less water. Those farmers who attend Krishi Mela will be taken to these plots.

Technical sessions

In addition to this, technical sessions on the role of pulses in maintaining the food security of the nation and soil health, the advantages of growing paddy under SRI and other methods without the flooding of fields will be conducted at the event, he said. The experts will provide the farmers with technical knowledge on cultivating pulses as intercrops in maize and paddy fields. Demonstrations on mechanised transplantation and sowing of paddy and training for members of women self-help groups on terrace gardening will also be held.

Mr. Vasudevappa said more than 400 stalls would be set up. Scientists from premier research institutions including Indian Institute of Agricultural Research, Central Plantation Crops Research Institute, Directorate of Cashew and Cocoa Development, firms engaged in production of agricultural inputs and implements will take part. Exhibitions on pisciculture and livestock will be conducted.

Minister for Agriculture Krishna Byre Gowda will inaugurate the event.