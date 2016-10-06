The theme this year is ‘Role of Pulses in Food and Nutrition Security’

Krishi Mela - 2016, an annual expo of developments in agricultural technology and advanced knowledge by the University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur (UAS-R), is scheduled to begin on November 5.

Three-day fest

In a press release, Dr. S.K. Meti, president, Krishi Mela Organising Committee and Director of Extension, UAS-R, said that the three-day festival would be organised around the theme the ‘Role of Pulses in Food and Nutrition Security’ in view of 68th UN General Assembly’s declaration of observing 2016 as the International Year of Pulses.

Sessions with experts

The farm festival is designed to focus on exhibiting latest developments in agricultural technologies and deliberations by experts on increasing productivity pulses, minimising post-harvest losses, preserving and marketing strategies.

Interactive sessions where end-users can enjoy direct interaction with agricultural scientists and experts in the field will also be held as part of the mela.

Spreading awareness

General information on advanced technologies for sustained and environment-friendly agriculture, such as integrated and organic farming, watershed development for conservation, regeneration and judicious use of natural and human resources, cropping patterns based on the region, post-harvest food-grain processing, newer technologies in agricultural engineering, newer varieties of crops suitable for the Hyderabad-Karnataka region and other similar issues will be provided through demonstrations.

Felicitating achievers

The university is expecting farmers and agriculture-enthusiasts from Hyderabad Karnataka region and outside to attend the expo in large numbers.

Six male farmers and six female farmers, from each district of the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, who have made significant achievements in agriculture and other allied fields, will be felicitated and conferred ‘Shreshtha Krishika’ (man) and ‘Shreshtha Krishimahile’ (woman).

Exhibition

As many 300 stalls for various exhibitions and sale will be set up. Government, quasi-government, non-governmental organisations and others are requested to book their stalls well in advance. For details, call 08532-220440.

