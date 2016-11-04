P.M. Salimath (right), Vice-Chancellor of University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur, addressing a media conference on university campus on Thursday.— PHOTO: SANTOSH SAGAR

The theme is: The Role of Pulses in Food and Nutrition Security

Krishi Mela, a four-day annual demonstration farming technologies, is scheduled to begin on Saturday on the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Raichur, campus.

Addressing a media conference on the campus, P.M. Salimath, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said that in view of the United Nation General Assembly’s declaration to observe 2016 as International Year of Pulses, Krishi Mela 2016 was designed around the central theme of “The Role of Pulses in Food and Nutrition Security”.

“This year’s Krishi Mela is designed to focus on cultivation of pulses. Advanced technologies in the farm sector and newer crop varieties with special focus on cultivation of pulses, will be put on display,” he said.

“Interactive sessions for facilitating the exchange of knowledge and information between agricultural scientists and farmers are planned,” Mr. Salimath said.

He said that Minister for Agriculture Krishna Byre Gowda will inaugurate the event while Minister for Primary and Secondary Education and Raichur in-charge Tanveer Sait will be the chief guest.

Keeping in mind the extremely fluctuating weather conditions in the Hyderabad Karnataka region, Mr. Salimath said that special sessions on crop protection during floods and droughts are planned where experts would educate farmers.

“Besides, there are interactive sessions where successful farmers will share their farming experiences and knowledge with the participants,” he said.

Six farmers, one from each district of Hyderabad Karnataka region, and six woman farmers, one each from the six districts of the region, who have made significant achievements would be felicitated and conferred with the Shrestha Krishika (man) and Shrestha Krishimahile (woman) awards at the farm festival. As many as 270 stalls would be established for displaying agricultural technologies, crop varities and other farm-related equipment.

B.V. Patil, Director of Education, S.K. Meti, Director of Extension, I. Shankara Gowda, Director of Research, and others were present.