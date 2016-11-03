Krishi Mela, a four-day annual demonstration of farming technologies, is scheduled to begin from Saturday at University of Agricultural Sciences, Raichur (UAS-R) campus. Addressing a media conference, P.M. Salimath, Vice-Chancellor of UAS-R, said considering United Nation General Assembly's declaration of observing 2016 as the International Year of Pulses, Krishi Mela – 2016 was designed around the central theme of “The Role of Pulses in Food and Nutrition Security.”

“Current year’s Krishi Mela would be designed to focus on pulses cultivation. Advanced technologies in farm sector and newer crop varieties, with special focus on pulses cultivation, would be put on display. Interactive sessions for facilitating the exchange of knowledge and information between agricultural scientists and farmers have been planned,” Mr. Salimath said.

He said that Minister of State for Agriculture Krishna Byre Gowda would inaugurate the event while Minister of State for Primary and Secondary Education and Raichur In-charge Tanveer Sait would be the chief guest.

Keeping in mind the extremely fluctuating weather conditions in Hyderabad-Karnataka region, Mr. Salimath said, special sessions on crop protection during floods and droughts have been planned where experts would educate the farmers.

“Besides, there are interactive sessions where successful farmers share their farming experiences and knowledge with the participating farmers,” he said.

Six farmers, one from each district of Hyderabad-Karnataka region and six woman farmers, who made significant achievements would be felicitated and conferred with Shrestha Krishika (man) and Shrestha Krishimahile (woman) awards during the fest. Around 270 stalls would be put up for displaying agricultural technologies, crop variety and other farm-related equipments.

B.V. Patil, former vice chancellor and present Director of Education, S.K. Meti, Director of Extension, I. Shankara Gowda, Director of Research and others were present.