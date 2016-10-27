To crackdown on hospitals charging exorbitantly for patient care and ensure treatment on the principle of “treatment first, payment next’ in all private hospitals, the State government has decided to amend the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment (KPME) Act, 2007.

It has decided to do so based on the recommendations of a committee constituted under the chairmanship of retired Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Vikramjith Sen.

Based on his personal experience and complaints received from the public during visits to various hospitals since he assumed charge on June 23, Minister for Health and Family Welfare K.R. Ramesh Kumar said the existing Act was toothless to act against private hospitals denying treatment to patients and charging exorbitant fees for various tests and treatment.

He said the existing Act would be made more stringent to ensure compliance to professional ethics by doctors practising in private clinics and hospitals. The private medical establishments should not be only for ‘only profit’ but also render service to the public.

The committee comprised senior doctors/officers in government service/ retired officers/health activists/private hospital representatives and those who protested against the private institutions and demerits of the system in view of public interest.

It sought to review and address the grievances of patients seeking care in private medical establishment, ensure mandatory and compulsory display of rates for diagnostics/different medical and surgical procedures and services; and take stringent action against private medical establishments that misuse and neglect common man’s interests and indulge in illegal activity.

The objective of the Act was to ensure availability of quality public healthcare at affordable prices to all the people of the State.