In a colourful function held at a private hotel here on Friday evening, the former Test cricketer and secretary of Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Brijesh Patel unveiled the trophy of the fifth Karnataka Premier League (KPL)- 2016.

Following the Cauvery trouble in the Mysuru region, the KPL matches are now set to begin from Hubballi from Saturday.

The inaugural match is between Hubli Tigers and Namma Shivamogga and will begin at 9.30 a.m. at KSCA Grounds at Rajnagar in Hubballi.

In a glittering function that had a mix of music and fashion show in which the young cricketers ‘catwalked’ along with models draped in silk saris, the former test cricketer unveiled the trophy weighting 3.5 kilograms and standing 20 inches tall.

The trophy has a graphic image of late Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar and intricately designed pillars on either side (inspired by Mysuru palace) has been designed by the siblings Dinesh Kumar and Satish Kumar of Idesign. According to the designs the trophy with a cricket ball placed on the top indicates the true ‘Spirit of the Game’.

Unveiling the trophy Mr Brijesh Patel briefed about how KPL had led to unearthing of the cricketing talent pool of Karnataka and promoting the talented players. Referring to the KPL cricketers Shivil Kaushik, K.C. Cariappa, Kishore Kamath, Praveen Dubey and others who were picked up for the IPL matches, Mr Patel hoped that more talented players of KPL would make it to the next level.