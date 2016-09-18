Shifted to Hubballi in the wake of the Cauvery disturbance in Mysuru, the Karbonn KPL-2016 was off to a colourful start at the KSCA Stadium here on Saturday evening.

The opening ceremony saw enthralling performance by a shadow dance troupe, which was followed by the rendition of the Karnataka Premier League (KPL) anthem by Sinchan Dixit and Deva. And as the anthems of various teams were played, the franchise owners and captains walked to the centre stage accompanied by boys carrying their respective team flags.

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Jagadish Shettar, Minister for Mines and Geology and district-in-charge Vinay Kulkarni along with others took part in the formal inauguration . After the guests signed a board symbolising the spirit of cricket, the captains followed suite.

Winning note

Earlier in the day, the host team Hubli Tigers began their campaign on a winning note. Despite a responsible knock by opener Sadiq Kirmani (63) and tight bowling later, the hosts managed to register a two-wicket victory in the penultimate over.

In the second match of the day, Mysuru Warriors chased the target hands down with 17 balls to spare against Mangalore United.

