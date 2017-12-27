KPJP releases draft manifesto

more-in

While national and regional parties are busy with yatras wooing the electorate, the Karnataka Pragnyavantara Janata Paksha (KPJP), led by actor-turned-politician Upendra, has released the first draft of the “proposed manifesto.”

Mr. Upendra said that the “final and consolidated” manifesto will be released following suggestions and feedback from the people.

Promising “complete transparency”, among other things, the draft manifesto said the party will launch the government’s own television channel to offer live coverage of the various process of administrative machinery.

KPJP has promised a slew of measures to bring accountability to bureaucracy and the politicians, including a grading system for both.

Pitching digitalisation as the hallmark of the administration and tender proceedings, discussions, decisions, execution of works and payment of bills will be an on-line affair.

With elections to the Legislative Assembly round the corner, another volume on Upendra is hitting the stalls on Thursday.

His autobiography Indanna Odbedi was recently released.

Uppi-UNLIMITED , by senior journalist Sadashiva Shenoy, is a compilation of columns written by the scribe, 15 years ago, in Lankesh Patrike.