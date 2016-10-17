The administrative officer of the Kotilingeshwara temple at Kammasandra in Bangarpet taluk was attacked by a youth in her office on Sunday night. The victim, Ms. Kumari (50), was admitted to R.L. Jalappa Hospital, police sources said.

The Bethmangala police identified the assailant as Santhosh. They took him into custody.

Santhosh allegedly barged into Ms. Kumari’s office in the temple, a famous pilgrimage centre, with sharp weapons and attacked her.

He allegedly assaulted the official for not clearing dues in connection with work done by his father under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme when she was president of Kammasandra gram panchayat a few years ago.

His father died a couple of years ago and Santhosh was unable to get the arrears from Ms. Kumari.