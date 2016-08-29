The teenager had gone on a hunger strike for a toilet in her house, and was successful in her goal.

Getting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s attention was the last thing on Mallamma’s mind. The teenager had gone on a hunger strike for a toilet in her house, and was successful in her goal.

Mallamma is a grade 10 student of a government school in Danapur village of Gangavathi taluk. Her desperate measure came to light when R. Ramachandran, Chief Executive Officer of Koppal Zilla Panchayat, and Mohammed Shafi, gram panchayat president, visited her house during a door-to-door campaign to motivate people to opt for individual toilets. Moved by the girl’s plea and the poor economic condition of her family, they got a toilet constructed within a week, making use of the incentive given by the government.

The spirit with which she fought to get a toilet caught the attention of not only the media but also of Mr. Modi, who made a reference in his ‘Mann ki Baat’, aired on radio and television, on Sunday, and hailed her and Mr. Shafi.

Mr. Modi had said: “In Karnataka’s Koppal district, a 16-year-old resorted to hunger strike for a toilet in her house. As the family was facing financial constraints, gram panchayat president Mohammed Shafi extended the incentive and got the toilet constructed. See how the girl and Mr. Shafi have found a solution to the problem.”

“I am thrilled and proud that the Prime Minister took my name and that of my village and district in his speech,” an elated Mallamma said.

“The Prime Minister’s reference to the Koppal example has made us proud. This will be used to motivate people to build toilets in a bid to make the district open-defecation free by 2017,” Mr. Ramachandran told The Hindu.