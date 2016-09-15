Kuwait Kannada Koota extends assistance

Mahadevi, wife of Lance Naik Hanumanthappa Koppad who lost his life at Siachen while on duty, said here on Thursday that it was the State government’s responsibility to fulfill the promises it made and she would not make any plea regarding the same.

She was speaking at a programme organised jointly by Kuwait Kannada Koota and Dharwad District Union of Working Journalists (DDUWJ) at the “Patrakartara Bhavan’ here after receiving a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh from former President of the Koota Vivek Wani and others.

She said Hanumanthappa Koppad laid down his life for the country and she would not like to ask for help from the government. “As per the assurance, the authorities have shown us the land the government intends to give us, but the handing over process has not been initiated. The gram panchayat members have informed me that the work on building a memorial for my late husband would be completed soon”, she said.

Ms. Mahadevi, who was accompanied by Hanumanthappa’s mother Basamma, said her dream was to get her daughter into the Army and she would appeal to others also to send their wards to join the defence forces.

Handing over the cheque to Ms. Mahadevi, Dr. Vivek Wani said that the Koota had already donated Rs. 1 lakh to the families of other two soldiers who lost their lives at Siachen. “It is a gesture from the Koota to show that Kannadigas in Kuwait also share the grief of the Koppad family”, he said.

DDUWJ President Ganapati Gangolli, and General Secretary Narayan Vaidya were present. Ramadevi Wani, Archana Kowtal, Madan Desai, Veerabhadra Desai, Shobha Desai and others associated with the Koota were present.