A senior official with the Social Welfare Department has accused two MLAs from Kolar district of allegedly threatening him.

Citing intense pressure, B.K. Nagarajappa has sought permission from the Secretary of the department for a “mercy death”. He has submitted a letter detailing alleged corruption in the district and has also filed a complaint with the police, saying that two who were threatening him were linked to the MLAs.

In his letter to the department Secretary, dated August 24, Mr. Nagarajappa, Joint Director in the department, claimed that the MLAs — Varthur Prakash, representing Kolar, and S.N. Narayanaswamy, representing Bangarpet — were putting pressure on him for exposing corrupt practices in the department, which allegedly amount to Rs. 200 crore. Later, on September 15, he filed a complaint with the police identifying the two men, Venkataswamy and Jeevan — allegedly accomplices of Mr. Narayanaswamy — claiming that they threatened to end his life in a road accident.

Mr. Nagarajappa told The Hindu on Saturday, “I can’t remain a silent spectator when crores of rupees meant for the welfare of Dalit communities is being looted by the legislators and their followers. As I hail from the Dalit community, I can understand the suffering of the people,” he said.

He sought protection to his life and demanded legal action. “I am ready to produce all the call records of threats to me following the exposure of corruption in the department in the district,” Mr. Nagarajappa said.