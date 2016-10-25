Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra has submitted a report to the State government about a scam in the Social Welfare Department to the tune of Rs. 1.06 crore. He named 11 officials including Joint Director of the Department as being involved in the misuse of funds.

According to Mr. Thrilokchandra, the officials violated government rules and guidelines in connection with purchase of materials to 76 hostels which come under the purview of the Department. A special team was formed to look into the widespread corruption charges in the Department in the district, he told The Hindu on Tuesday.

Disciplinary action has been recommended against all the 11 officials in the report submitted to Manivannan, Secretary, Social Welfare Department.

The officers have caused huge loss to the government exchequer by showing higher costs to the purchases made, he said. The purchases were also made from two agencies which have been blacklisted.

B.B. Kaveri, Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat, has also submitted a separate report to the Commissioner of the Department.