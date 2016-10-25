The residents of R.G. Layout under ward No. 7 of the City Municipal Council (CMC) here have charged the CMC with failing to supply water to their locality in spite of orders from the Deputy Commissioner.

The residents said in a release that though there was a tube-well in their locality they are not receiving water. The layout is located at a stone’s throw away from the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The residents said some anti-social elements from a nearby locality to which the water from the tube-well is being supplied, destroyed the pipeline and took away the valve which was installed by the CMC recently on the directions of Deputy Commissioner K.V. Thrilokchandra. However, the CMC’s elected representatives and officials failed to restore the connection and take legal action against the accused, who had destructed government property.

The residents submitted a memorandum to CMC Commissioner Ramprakash on October 19, seeking restoration of the pipeline connection and ensuring its safety by providing police protection.

“If the residents in the area right under the nose of the district administration have to live at the mercy of anti-social elements, what would be the fate of people residing in remote areas?”, they asked. “We are prompt tax-payers and it is the duty of the civic body to provide basic amenities such as water”, they said.