Stating that knowledge of other languages is necessary for strengthening the mother tongue, Nirmalanandanatha Swami of Adichunchangiri Mutt here on Tuesday said English would not have spread across the world as a language if the British had refused to learn Spanish and French.

He was speaking after inaugurating a Karnataka Rajyotsava programme organised by BGS PU College here. “We are living in a globalised world. We have to communicate with people of other countries. Unless we learn other languages, it is difficult to communicate with others. Of course, learning other languages will also help in enriching Kannada,” he said. If Indians had not bothered to learn English, people in this country would not have studied Shakespeare’s plays, he said, adding that similarly, Rabindranath Tagore or Kuvempu would not have been known to the outer world. Director of PU Education B.C.Jayadevaiah, principal of the college G.Chandrashekhar and others were present.