A professional may be considered to possess useful skill set when she or he has knowledge of a particular domain. But, in a fast changing world, there was a need for professionals to update themselves with knowledge of multiple topics and domains for better competency, said Sushma Rajagopalan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ITC Infotech.

Delivering the keynote address at an IT conference on ‘Are your learning as fast as the world is changing’, organised by Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) in Mysuru on Wednesday, Ms. Rajagopalan said rapid changes taking place in the field of technology had led to organisations training their employees to the best of their abilities so that they possess the right skill set.

Though being skilled in a particular domain is useful, the need for knowledge of multiple topics and domains will become necessary in future for competency, according to a press release issued by CII, Mysuru.

So, she said it was necessary for companies to enable the learning skills of their employees. Though employees are also picking up new skills from the training, the time provided for the same is not sufficient and people need to learn multiple things much faster.

She referred to the rapid digitalisation of most services and said more than 50 per cent of the airline tickets are booked online at present and the trend had picked up dramatically over the last few years, the release added.

Senior vice-president and Head of Infosys, Mysuru, Shaji Mathew, said the changes expected in the next 10 years may be much faster than expected and attributed the same to confluence of technologies. He pointed out that the processing capacity of the computer had been doubling every year during the last few years and added that the belief is that the same trend will continue for a few more years.

Director of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), Bengaluru, Shailendra K. Tyagi said STPI will be coming up with more facilities for IT companies in Mysuru.