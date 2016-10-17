Love for one’s language will give knowledge and experience of life and one should know the history to build a better future, said Kannada writer Na. D’Souza after inaugurating a two-day history convention held at Totgars Kalyan Mantap, Sirsi, on Saturday, under the auspices of Jagrata Vedike Sonda, Sode Sadashivaraya Prashasti Samiti and Shriniketan School, Sirsi.

History is a written document of man’s struggle and achievements and it should be understood and respected for a better future, the writer said.

Historian and archaeologist Srinivas Padigar, who presided over the convention, said that the history of Karnataka had begun with the rule of the Kadamba dynasty in Banavasi but most of the people did not know the importance of Banavasi.