Hassan Milk Union president H.D. Revanna said that Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has spent over Rs. 20 crore on diesel in the last seven years as the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited failed to supply power to the milk powder making unit at Channarayapatna.

Speaking to presspersons, he said the powder plant had been set up at a cost of Rs. 80 crore. “When I was the Minister for Energy, I set up an 110 kV sub station in Channarayapatna so that powder plant could get power. So far, the district administration has failed to address the problem of provision of power supply. KMF has been running the machinery with the help of diesel generators. This is the reason why the federation has spent Rs. 20 crore only on diesel,” he said.

There was a dispute over drawing electric wires that officials have failed to resolve all these years. “This is the failure of Hassan district administration and the KPTCL”, Mr. Revanna added.

The machinery at the milk powder making unit is running on diesel generators