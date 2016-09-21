Using technology developed by the Karnataka Veterinary, Animal and Fisheries Sciences University (KVAFSU), the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has introduced a variety of low-cost fodder that has a high nutrient value.

The new fodder formula was developed by senior scientists of the university after over 25 years of research and field trials. It was focused on providing instant energy to cattle, and to help raise the solid non-fat content of milk, including its protein percentage.

Small farmers

KMF’s new brand of fodder is called ‘Gold Feed’ and is based on the technology developed by the university for by large farmers and dairy farmers with higher cattle heads. It is advising small farmers to prepare fodder at home, using farm waste and grains, based on formulae suggested by KVAFSU. This has proved to be an instant success. It has reduced the cost of fodder by up to 40 per cent, while increasing the quantity by 10-20 per cent.

“We started the project with the twin aims of improving the quantity and quality of milk yield in milch animals, by tweaking traditional feeding practices. Feedback from KMF users has revealed that we have achieved considerable success,” says Chandrapal Singh, nutrition scientist and registrar of KVAFSU. Dr. Singh and fellow scientist Krishna Murthy have been working on creating new fodder varieties for over 35 years.

According to Dr. Singh, the milk yield in cows and buffaloes fed on this variety of fodder has increased by 1-2 litres per day, and pushed up the protein content from 0.4 to 0.6 points.

“Indian studies in the past have proven that hiking the protein content by 0.1 points is a considerable achievement. An average five point increase is seen as above the ordinary,” Dr Singh said. “We have been getting these results in university farms for 15 years, but with KMF adopting them, we have been proved right in dairy farms and even household farms,” he added.

Poor yield

While India has the highest number of cattle in the world, it remains among the countries with the least per capita yield. While milch animals in western countries yield between 30-130 litres of milk per day, Indian cows and buffaloes yield only 2-10 litres per day.

The national average for India has remained at 2.8 litres per day for decades now. The data on quality is even more depressing. “We are among the lowest quality milk producers in the world. There is need for additional research in quality improvement,” Dr Singh said.

Ingredients

The KVAFSU formula includes grains, wheat bran, urea, salt and minerals. It eliminates the need for using costly ingredients such as groundnuts or cotton seeds. “We have proved that low-cost grains like ground maize can be used for up to 70 per cent of the mixture,” Dr. Singh said.

Farmers who have just one animal can increase the productivity by feeding one kilogram of a protein-rich grain like maize per day, according to studies.

Training offered

“The University is willing to train farmers in backyard fodder making. Currently, four different fodder related projects are on at the university,” says Vice-Chancellor C. Renuka Prasad.

These include enriching ordinary crop waste by urea processing, preparing a mixture of grain and crop waste, about growing splinter-free cactus plants, and mixing sugarcane waste, grain and black jaggery to make farmyard fodder.

Some of these are techniques are perfected and being introduced to farmers through extension activities, Dr. Prasad added.