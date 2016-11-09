The drive is part of KLE Society’s centenary celebrations

In an initiative taken by KLE Society as part of its centenary celebrations, hundreds of students studying in various institutions run by the society turned up at various places here on Tuesday and cleaned the respective localities allotted to them.

Chairman of KLE Society and Rajya Sabha member Prabhakar Kore inaugurated the initiative at Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Hospital by sweeping the road along with Director Shankranna Munavalli, Vice-Chancellor of KLE Technological University Ashok Shettar and Deputy Mayor Lakshmi Uppar.

This cleanliness drive, “Hubballi Swacch Abhiyan”, was part of the centenary year celebrations of the society, which has planned to take up such drives in cities where it has its institutions. The society runs 252 institutions where 1.26 lakh students study.

Speaking to presspersons after the inauguration, Mr. Kore said that the drive was aimed at creating civic awareness among the younger generation and the drive was not a one-day affair. “We will continue the drive in various cities so that through youngsters can help influence elders also,” he said.

While students of PC Jabin Science College cleaned KIMS premises, students from the Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSR), led by their director Prasad Roodagi and councillor Rajanna Koravi, took up the drive at Unkal village and extension. Similar drives were taken up by hundreds of students at the railway station, the bus stand, hospitals and various wards, including localities housing the society’s institutions.

Apart from the cleanliness drive, they took out awareness rallies, staged skits and flash mob-dance events at different localities.