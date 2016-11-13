Anurag Thakur, chairman, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), flagged off the KLE Society’s cultural rally consisting of students, employees along with family members and members from cross sections of the society here on Saturday.

The rally also served the purpose of conveying social messages on “save girl child”, “save water”, “save biodiversity”, “keep your city clean” and so on aimed at creating awareness among the public.

The tableaux forming part of the rally depicted major milestones in the chequered journey of KLES.

KLES President and the former Minister Shivanand Koujalgi and members of Board of Directors, Suresh C. Angadi, MP, Vice-Chancellor of KLE University C.K. Kokate, Registrar V.D. Patil also participated in the rally, which culminated for cultural programmes at the Lingaraj College premises.

Mr.Thakur described the youth as real strength of the nation. He said India was the only country in the entire world the young population accounted for 70 crore population and poised to acquire leadership roles in various sectors in near future.